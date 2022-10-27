The Sanam Tandoori, which recently reopened following a major refurbishment, is one of around a dozen Scottish businesses to make the long list, which will be whittled down by public vote.

Visiting judges will then determine the eventual winners who will be honoured at an awards ceremony in London November 20, sponsored by Just Eat.

The Callendar Road restaurant has been serving Indian cuisine to diners since 1976.

The new-look Sanam Tandoori in Callendar Road, Falkirk

It closed in July for refurbishment, opening again to takeaway customers in September and the full restaurant re-opened earlier this month.

Yawar Khan, chairman of the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), has urged people to choose their favourites as a prestigious accolade can have a significant boost to an establishment’s bottom line.

He said: “Every week I hear from another owner closing their restaurant because they cannot see an end in sight to the economic situation – but an award win can bring a massive upsurge in trade.

“For customers wanting to help their favourite restaurants survive, their votes can be crucial.”

The Asian Curry Awards cover all Asian and Oriental cuisines.