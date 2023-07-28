Falkirk Pub Trail is proving a hit with locals, visitors and businesses

Since its launch last December, the initiative has had an overwhelming response and people are still eager to complete the trail for themselves.

The initiative has captured the hearts of 1425 enthusiastic participants in the last eight months enjoying their own adventure at the town’s pubs and bars.

Fourteen entertainment venues around the town centre are part of the scheme, which sees those completing their trail receiving an exclusive t-shirt. People are encouraged to grab their friends and head to one of the participating venues to buy a stamp card for £5 to start their adventure. To complete the trail they need to purchase a drink – alcoholic, soft or hot drinks included – at eight different premises, getting their card stamped at each.

Sharon Crozier and Jane White, from the Tolbooth Tavern, wearing the Falkirk Pub Trail t-shirts. Picture: Michael Gillen.

With the numbers who have already completed the trail, there have been a staggering 11,400 drinks sold bringing in over £45,000 in drink sales for Falkirk’s town centre pubs.

The initiative is supported by Falkirk Delivers, the town centre’s Business Improvement District, who say the figures highlight the trail’s substantial contribution to supporting local businesses and further boosting the town’s economy. They say it has also had a positive ripple effect throughout the business community with participants not only indulging in food at the venues, but also contributing to the success of the likes of hair salons, nail bars and clothing retailers.

This week a brand new promotional video for the Falkirk Pub Trail has been launched to celebrate its success so far and to share the initiative with a wider audience. The video captures the essence of the trail and features the establishments that are part of it.

Stefanie Paterson, from Falkirk Delivers who manage the pub trail, said: “The Falkirk Pub Trail has made a positive impact on Falkirk Town Centre’s hospitality scene. It is a prime example of businesses working together to attract a diverse customer base, resulting in new footfall to our pubs. The trail’s success speaks volumes about the collective strength of our local establishments, uniting to offer an exciting and memorable experience that resonates with both locals and visitors.”

The team extends its thanks to the businesses and participants who are making the Falkirk Pub Trail a resounding success, giving a boost to the hospitality sector.

Jane, from the Tolbooth Tavern which is one of the establishments on the trail, said: “The best thing about the Falkirk Pub Trail is that people are encouraged to visit pubs they normally wouldn’t. We have gained a lot of new customers who still thought Tolbooth Tavern was ‘An Auld Man’s Pub’. They are pleasantly surprised when they realise that on Friday and Saturday nights we have karaoke and become party central. Happy to say that most have returned on a regular basis...some didn’t even leave, deciding to complete the trail at a later date.”