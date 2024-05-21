Falkirk pub known for its karaoke nights recognised at the Drinks Awards Scotland 2024
The Wellington Bar, in the town’s Manor Street, was ‘highly commended’ at this week’s Drinks Awards Scotland in the best karaoke venue category.
It was pipped to the top spot by Katie’s Bar in Glasgow.
The awards, which were held for the first time this year, celebrate the very best pubs, bars, gastropubs and drinks retailers from across Scotland.
The winners were announced on Monday as part of an online campaign.
A spokesperson for the Drink Awards Scotland 2024 said: “These awards have helped showcase the exceptional talent and creativity that define our vibrant drinks industry. We are thrilled to celebrate the dedication of the bars, pubs and restaurants that continuously raise the bar for exceptional service.
“We congratulate all of our winners and highly commended participants on their remarkable achievements.”
