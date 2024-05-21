Falkirk pub known for its karaoke nights recognised at the Drinks Awards Scotland 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Falkirk pub is among the best in Scotland as a karaoke venue.

The Wellington Bar, in the town’s Manor Street, was ‘highly commended’ at this week’s Drinks Awards Scotland in the best karaoke venue category.

It was pipped to the top spot by Katie’s Bar in Glasgow.

The awards, which were held for the first time this year, celebrate the very best pubs, bars, gastropubs and drinks retailers from across Scotland.

The winners were announced on Monday as part of an online campaign.

