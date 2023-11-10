Falkirk pub flushed with success in Loo of the Year Awards 2023
The Carron Works in Bank Street, part of the Wetherspoons pub chain, has been awarded a gold rating by inspectors in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK. Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK in order to judge them. All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
The toilets are judged against criteria including decor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
David McAuley, manager of The Carron Works, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”
Becky Wall, managing director of the Loo of the Year Awards 2023, said: “The toilets at The Carron Works have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pub deserves its gold award.”