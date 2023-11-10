News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Falkirk pub flushed with success in Loo of the Year Awards 2023

A Falkirk pub is flushed with success after winning acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 10th Nov 2023, 09:44 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 09:44 GMT
The toilets at The Carron Works have been awarded a gold award in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023. Pic: Michael GillenThe toilets at The Carron Works have been awarded a gold award in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023. Pic: Michael Gillen
The toilets at The Carron Works have been awarded a gold award in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023. Pic: Michael Gillen

The Carron Works in Bank Street, part of the Wetherspoons pub chain, has been awarded a gold rating by inspectors in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK. Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK in order to judge them. All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The toilets are judged against criteria including decor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Most Popular

David McAuley, manager of The Carron Works, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Becky Wall, managing director of the Loo of the Year Awards 2023, said: “The toilets at The Carron Works have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pub deserves its gold award.”

Related topics:FalkirkWetherspoons