A Falkirk pub is flushed with success after winning acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets.

The toilets at The Carron Works have been awarded a gold award in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023. Pic: Michael Gillen

The Carron Works in Bank Street, part of the Wetherspoons pub chain, has been awarded a gold rating by inspectors in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK. Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK in order to judge them. All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The toilets are judged against criteria including decor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

David McAuley, manager of The Carron Works, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”