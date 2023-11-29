Falkirk Producers Market's December event runs this weekend
Stalls will be set up on Falkirk High Street on Saturday, December 2 for the latest market, which is organised by Falkirk Delivers.
It’s a chance for locals and visitors alike to buy goods from some great local enterprises with stalls in the heart of the town. And this weekend you may even find the perfect Christmas gift you’ve been looking for for a loved one.
Those traders who will be on the High Street this Saturday from 10am to 4pm include Akingly Creative; Splendidly Scottish; Arbroath Fisheries; Bertos Brownies; Well Now Health & Wellbeing; Boho Knots; The Tiffin; Moment in Frame; Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food; The Plant Stall; Falkirk Flames; Cedar Cottage Country Foods; Jaspy Enterprises; Nini’s Pastries; Unity Paws; The Dough Cartel; Angel Feathers; World of Personalisation; Novelty Chocolate Bars and Jazzy Cazzy’s Family Food Market.
To keep up to date with happenings at the Falkirk Producers Market visit the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.