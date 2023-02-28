The popular event, which takes place on the first Saturday of each month from March until December, returns to the town’s High Street on Saturday, March 4.

The market, which has a strong theme of environmental and sustainable products, is an exciting opportunity for Scottish businesses and charities to showcase their products and services.

This month’s event sees the return of vendors including Jaspy Enterprises, Cedar Cottage Country Foods, Jazzy Cazzy’s Family Food Market, Bertos Brownies, Leithal Hot Sauces, Pots Cow Wynd, The Dough Cartel, Splendidly Scottish, Arbroath Fisheries, Moment in Frame gallery, Salt Rock Brewing, Unity Paws and Falling Leaf Clothing.

The producers market is back for its first event of 2023 this Saturday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A few new vendors will also be at the market on Saturday – Alternative Solutions, Falkirk Flames and Hemp It Up.

The charity Froglife will also be there this weekend.

The market takes place in the High Street, below the steeple, from 10am to 4pm.

Jill Cruse, market manager for Falkirk Delivers, said: “We’re proud to have such a diverse range of vendors at Falkirk Producers Market, showcasing the best of what our community has to offer. We’re particularly excited to feature many vendors with a strong focus on sustainability, and we hope visitors will take the opportunity to learn more about these important issues.”

The market runs on the first Saturday of the month from March to December. (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Throughout the year, the market will be held on the following dates: March 4; April 1; May (date to be confirmed); June 3; July 1; August 5; September 2; October 7; November 4 and December 2.

In addition to the vendors, the Society of John De Graeme will have a stall at the market, sharing tales of the 12th century and adding to the historical charm of the event.

Over the summer months, Fun in Falkirk activities will be running on market days, weather permitting. Last year this programme was sponsored by CVS and more than 1500 children benefited from the free kids’ activities.

Falkirk Delivers are always keen to hear from businesses, especially those in Falkirk town centre, who would like to get involved in future market days. Email [email protected]