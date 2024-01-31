Falkirk plant firm will be showcasing its fantastic fauna and great greenery on Scottish tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Benholm Group, located in Melons Place, Maddiston gained exposure when it was named the official plant supplier for the world renowned COP26 held in Glasgow last year and that success has now allowed them to branch out with upcoming appearances at the Scottish Interiors Showcase and Scottish Tourism Month, as well as the renowned #DesignPopUp in Glasgow.

The showcase tour kicks off with the Scottish Interiors Showcase in February where Benholm Group will unveil their latest creations as well as dressing the venue as

official plant supplier.

The Benholm Group will be showing off its plant designs at a number of high profile events in the coming months (Picture: Submitted)

This prestigious event, known for bringing together leading professionals in the interior design industry, provides an ideal platform for Benholm Group and a host of

other businesses to showcase their expertise and inspire the design community.

In celebration of Scottish Tourism Month and its Signature Conference in March, Benholm Group will contribute to the visual appeal of the exhibition by incorporating

their lush greenery.

The company aims to showcase how interior and exterior landscaping can enhance the ambience of hospitality spaces and contribute to increased footfall and

a positive visitor experience.

Benholm Group director Adrian Byne said: “We are thrilled to embark on this tour to share our latest plant designs and innovations with the Scottish design community.

Each event presents a unique opportunity to connect with industry professionals and inspire others to rethink the integration of nature into