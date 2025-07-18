Falkirk planners must decide whether or not to uproot new agricultural building

The retrospective plans have now been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The future of an agricultural business hangs in the balance as council planners decide whether a recently erected structure can stay.

Dominic Martinez lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on July 11 to see if he could get permission to keep the agricultural building and outbuildings which have been constructed at Quarter, Dunipace.

Mr Martinez, former managing director of Perth-based Family Tree Farms UK Ltd, will now have to wait and see what planning officers, acting under delegated powers, decide.

He previously lodged an application on September 20, 2022 to form vehicular, hardstanding and an outbuilding at the same location – but withdrew the proposal on January 30, 2023.

At the time the supporting documents stated the plans sought to “make it easier to access” a 10 acre agricultural field at the site. The applicant also wanted to construct a “small non-fixed wooden store structure for storing agricultural supplies.”

