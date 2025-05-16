Falkirk planners must decide if holiday lodges can stay put near hotel
Steven McLeod lodged a retrospective planning application with Falkirk Council on January 20, which was validated on Monday, May 12, looking for permission to construct three holiday lodges on land at Glenbervie House, Torwood, Larbert.
It will now be up to planning officers acting under delegated powers whether or not the lodges will remain in place.
Back in May 22, 2022, Mr McLeod was granted planning permission for a holiday lodge at the same location.
Before that he was given go ahead from Falkirk Council on November 19, 2021, for a retrospective application he lodged on September 24, 2021, to keep two already constructed holiday lodges – with raised decks – at the same location.
Glenbervie House is a Victorian manor house just outside Larbert which has become a popular venue for weddings and other celebrations.