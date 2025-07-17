Falkirk planners' approval removes final barrier for former bistro's holiday home switch

The long and winding journey to turn a former canal side bistro into holiday homes has now come to an end.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year Brian and Jane Maloney lodged an application to change the use of Bridge 49, in Whitecross, to create two holiday homes for let and this was granted permission in October last year.

The Maloney’s also lodged an application on February 16, 2024 to do away with one of the planning obligations attached to their holiday home proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the were granted the go ahead to convert Bridge 49 into holiday homes it was with the condition they should retain the bistro, manager's house and three holiday let cottages as a single unit and should not “subdivide the development or otherwise sell or dispose of the constituent parts, or change or transfer the uses” of the premises.

Plans had been lodged last year to change the use of the bistro at Bridge 49 cafe to create holiday lets (Picture: Alan Murray, National World)

Planners agreed to discharge these obligations on Wednesday, July 16.

The former bistro, located on the the banks of the Union Canal, close to Muiravonside Country Park, opened back in 2013.

At a council planning meeting last year Mr Maloney said: “There’s nothing sinister about what we are trying to achieve here – we’re hospitality people, always have been, always will be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As far as the bistro is concerned, 11 years ago it seemed like a fantastic idea and at first it was okay. It didn’t really make money but it didn’t get us into financial difficulty.

“COVID was a disaster to be perfectly honest.”

He added the £1 million refurbishment of the nearby Bridge Inn took away a lot of business as did the opening of a new cafe in Muiravonside Country Park.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.