Falkirk planners' approval removes final barrier for former bistro's holiday home switch
Last year Brian and Jane Maloney lodged an application to change the use of Bridge 49, in Whitecross, to create two holiday homes for let and this was granted permission in October last year.
The Maloney’s also lodged an application on February 16, 2024 to do away with one of the planning obligations attached to their holiday home proposal.
When the were granted the go ahead to convert Bridge 49 into holiday homes it was with the condition they should retain the bistro, manager's house and three holiday let cottages as a single unit and should not “subdivide the development or otherwise sell or dispose of the constituent parts, or change or transfer the uses” of the premises.
Planners agreed to discharge these obligations on Wednesday, July 16.
The former bistro, located on the the banks of the Union Canal, close to Muiravonside Country Park, opened back in 2013.
At a council planning meeting last year Mr Maloney said: “There’s nothing sinister about what we are trying to achieve here – we’re hospitality people, always have been, always will be.
“As far as the bistro is concerned, 11 years ago it seemed like a fantastic idea and at first it was okay. It didn’t really make money but it didn’t get us into financial difficulty.
“COVID was a disaster to be perfectly honest.”
He added the £1 million refurbishment of the nearby Bridge Inn took away a lot of business as did the opening of a new cafe in Muiravonside Country Park.
