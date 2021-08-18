Falkirk outdoor learning charity boosted by housebuilder's £500 donation

Under The Trees (UTT) delivers various outdoor learning opportunities to children throughout Central Scotland.

The charity hosts a range of sessions, including woodland adventure and family activities, and works with schools which don't have access to woodland areas.

UTT, which launched more than ten years ago, was awarded £500 through CALA Homes’ annual Community Bursary scheme which helped the group buy new play equipment.

Sophie Whittaker, marketing co-ordinator at CALA Homes (West), with Under The Trees project members in Callendar Park, Falkirk. Picture: Paul Chappells.

Steven Gregory De La Rosa, UTT senior outdoor officer, said: “We cannot thank CALA Homes (West) enough for its generosity.

“The money has already made such a difference in getting the equipment we wanted to provide for the children.

“We have been offering sessions for free throughout the pandemic and over the summer to help get children out of the house and into nature, as well as giving their parents and carers a break for a few hours. It’s a real lifeline for everyone involved.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.