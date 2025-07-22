Falkirk opticians invest £50,000 in the high street by unveiling new ‘state of the art’ testing room

THE partners at Specsavers opticians and audiologists in Falkirk have made a five-figure cash commitment to the local area as they continue to invest in the store and community.

Led by director Zander McNaughton, the store has recently undergone a £50,000 upgrade, creating a brand-new, fully equipped testing room at its popular location on the bustling High Street.

The addition of the new testing room was prompted by demand for Specsavers services in Falkirk and the surrounding areas.

The new testing room will allow the team to hold consultations and perform tests on up to an additional 100 customers per week – a huge boost to the local community, and an additional effort from the store in easing pressure on the NHS.

This comes after the high street opticians was selected to deliver the NHS Scotland’s Community Glaucoma Service last year. Melissa McKinnon, an optician within the store, was one of a limited number of opticians across Scotland who successfully completed her qualification in Glaucoma Management.

Zander, retail director at Specsavers Falkirk, said: ‘Our new testing room has been warmly welcomed, not only by our customers, but also the team - they were thrilled when the new room was officially ready for use.

‘It’s incredibly important to us to provide the very best service to the local community, however, as a director, I’m also committed to ensuring my staff have the best working environment, so I was delighted to be able to invest in the new room and additional equipment.’

Zander added: ‘The addition of this new space means we can now support significantly more customers each week with their eyecare and hearing needs.

(L-R) Chloe Jarvie (Optometrist) and Gabriel Ferriol Pericas (Optometrist Director).

‘It’s a big step forward for us and the services we can offer the people of Falkirk and helps us make them more accessible to those who need it most.

‘We’re looking forward to customers, current and new coming to visit us in store.’

Specsavers optometrists and audiologists are experts in looking after people’s eyesight and hearing.

The company, which also offers a Home Visits service for those unable to visit one of its 1,000 locally owned stores, is committed to changing lives through better sight and hearing, by making expert care accessible and affordable for everyone.

Specsavers is located at 130 High Street in Falkirk and is open from 9am – 5:30pm Monday through Saturday, and 10am – 4pm every Sunday.

To book an appointment, call 01324 636434, or visit: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/falkirk.