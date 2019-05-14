Falkirk optician to quit town

An optician has announced it is leaving Falkirk’s High Street.

Black & Lizars will quit its town centre premises next to the historic Steeple.

It will close its doors for the final time on Thursday, May 30.

Although it is understood staff were offered the chance to relocate to other branches none have taken up the offer.

A spokesperson for Black & Lizars said: “After reviewing our operations we have taken the difficult decision to close our Falkirk practice.

“We are currently working with the team at Vision Express to ensure our patients continue to benefit from local eye care services.

“We appreciate all the support we have had from the community.”

Black & Lizars is one of Scotland’s largest independently owned optometrists with 187 years of experience in delivering eye care and has branches throughout the country.