Falkirk optician hopes Sir Elton's new range of specs will rocket off the shelves
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The optician, which has town centre branches in Falkirk and Grangemouth, will be stocking 12 optical frames and two limited-edition sunglasses, each named after an iconic song, personal milestone, or a pivotal period in Sir Elton’s journey – from Yellow Brick Road and Tiny Dancer to Shooting Star and Crocodile Rock.
The great man himself said: “Glasses have always been a big part of who I am. For me, style is all about confidence and expressing who you truly are. That’s exactly what this collection is about, it’s helping people feel fantastic in frames that celebrate their individuality.
“Specsavers and I share the belief that everyone should have access to eyewear that makes them feel like the best version of themselves. I can’t wait for people to find a pair they love and make them their own.”
Available to purchase in Specsavers stores and online from Wednesday, May, the new Elton John Eyewear collection has been designed to reflect the artist’s legendary style, spanning from understated elegance to bold statement frames.
Bianca Swan, Specsavers Style Editor, said: “Elton John’s impact on music, fashion, and self-expression is undeniable, and this collection captures that magic. Each frame tells a story, offering a balance of everyday versatility with individuality and style at the core of the collection.
"Whether you want a subtle nod to Elton’s iconic look or a bold show-stopping piece, there’s something for everyone in this collection.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.