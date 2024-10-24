Falkirk nightclub granted late licence for "spine-tingling, immersive" Hallowe'en events

City Nightclub has been granted a late licence for Hallowe'en events. (Pic: LDRS)

Falkirk’s City Nightclub has been given permission to stay open until 4am for “spine-tingling, immersive” Hallowe’en events on two weekends.

The club is going back to its roots for the events on Saturday, October 26 and Saturday, November 2, which invite clubgoers to enter the “ghostly, abandoned cinema” for a night of supernatural entertainment.

Members of Falkirk Council’s Licensing Board heard this week that the later licence is vital for the Princes Street club to compete with events in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stirling.

The board was told that there are “massive” events running across both weekends either side of Hallowe’en, which could have a significant impact on the Falkirk venue.

City manager David Thompson said: “By offering our event on both Saturdays, we are giving the flexibility to attend both weekends without having to choose, helping us compete in a tough market.”

The nightclub is also investing £5000 on decor for the events, where they will use actors, dancers and performers to create entertainment that promises to go “beyond the usual nightclub experience”.

Mr Thompson said: “This is trying to create a completely different offering to a standard club event.

“We’re going up against Glasgow and Stirling and if Falkirk can’t offer a 4am finish it does put us at a disadvantage.”

The board granted the application unanimously.