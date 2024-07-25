Falkirk new businesses urged to enter Forth Valley Dragons Den-style contest
HEAT 24 (Highlighting Entrepreneurship All Together) is accepting applications now from businesses less than two years old or for business ideas that haven't started up yet.
Pitching to a panel of local entrepreneurs, the competition is looking for fresh ideas with potential for growth and innovation.
Organised by Ceteris with support from Business Gateway Clackmannanshire, Falkirk and Stirling, any enterprise based in the Forth Valley can apply to take part. Sponsored by Robertson, there are thousands of pounds of prizes to be won for the three best entrants.
Stephen Sloper impressed judges last year with his ice cream business Penny Licks in Tillicoultry and was crowned the HEAT winner 2023.
Stephen said: "Entering and winning the Heat 23 competition was a meaningful and rewarding experience for myself.
"I have very successfully used the various prizes to improve and develop our business greatly. I continue to build business relationships which have come about through the help of Ceteris and Business Gateway."
Maggie Gorman, business support and development director from Ceteris said: "We are so excited to launch HEAT 24 and can't wait to hear from businesses and budding entrepreneurs.
"Whatever your business, we want to hear all about it – in the past we have had winners from as broad a range sectors as drone videography, a martial arts gym and the inventor of magnetic post it notes.
“Forth Valley is brimming with business ideas and commerce is booming in the region.”
HEAT 24 is open now and any business with less than two years of trading by September 2024 or anyone with an entrepreneurial idea can apply. Prizes include: over £4000 worth of IT and HR consultancy from STEP; nearly £2000 worth of accountancy support from Arm in Arm Accounting; nearly £1000 of learning vouchers and free access to co-working and meeting room space from Ceteris; cash and learning vouchers from Forth Valley College and the University of Stirling; and a year’s membership from Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce.
To apply, just fill out this short application form here. Applications close Monday, August 26 and the final will take place on September 17.
