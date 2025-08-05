Falkirk motorcycle retailer celebrating 50 years with open day this weekend

A business which has traded in Falkirk for over four decades is celebrating a very special anniversary this weekend.

Jim Allan Motorcycles marks 50 years of trading in 2025 and will be hosting an anniversary open day at its Grahams Road showroom this Saturday, August 9.

The family-run dealership has gone from humble beginnings in Bathgate to becoming one of the Scotland’s most trusted names in the motorcycling community.

People come from all over the country to the two branches to view and purchase from their extensive stock, safe in the knowledge that the family values which started the business are still evident as the third generation becomes involved.

People flock from all over the country to Jim Allan Motorcycles store in Grahams Road. Pic: Michael Gillen

The open day will include their 50 per cent for 50 years offers on motorcycle clothing, helmets, luggage, accessories and more.

There will also be the Shoei Race Truck on site for the event: your chance to have your helmet serviced by Shoei specialists, completely free of charge.

During the day there will also be representatives from the manufacturers available to give advice, as well as competition and activities, a charity prize draw and free food with Falkirk firm The Green Gannet Food Co serving up free barbecue treats.

While sadly founder Jim Allan died in 2015, his family continues the business that bears his name and now represents leading brands including Suzuki, Beta and Quadzilla. They are also Scotland’s sole franchise holder for the premium Italian marques Aprilia and Moto Guzzi.

The late Jim Allan founded the company 50 years ago. Pic: Contributed

But they don’t just sell bikes, they offer everything from secure motorcycle storage and a fully equipped workshop to a highly regarded training school, catering for all aspects of your biking journey.

And the team are not sitting back, they will soon launch an e-commerce platform to provide more for motorcyclists across the UK.

Pop along this Saturday and find out more about what’s on offer.