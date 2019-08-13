Falkirk makes shortlist in Great British High Street Awards

Falkirk High Street is in the running to be named a “Rising Star” and pocket £15,000 in this year’s Great British High Street Awards.

Organised by the UK Government and Visa, the awards aim to encourage people to get back out and enjoy shopping in their respective high streets.

Falkirk Delivers put forward a successful bid to be included in the 2019 awards and after a rigorous selection process led by a panel of independent judges, the high street has been shortlisted for the Rising Star category, which celebrates high streets which are taking the lead to adapt and diversify.

Jake Berry MP, UK high streets minister, said: “Congratulations to Falkirk for being shortlisted for the Rising Star Award for this year’s Great British High Street Awards. Local loyalty schemes help drive footfall on the high street, while initiatives like their Active Travel Hub are encouraging people to get on their bikes and explore the town.

“People are happier when they can see their hard-earned cash support local businesses. That is why we are celebrating those who go above and beyond to keep their high streets thriving for generations to come.”

Sundeep Kaur, head of UK and Ireland merchant services at Visa, added: “We’ve seen some fantastic entries for this year’s Great British High Street Awards across both the Champion High Street and Rising Star categories.

“In particular, the desire to innovate stands out amongst this year’s entries, with high streets adapting to the challenges presented by a rapidly changing retail environment to find ways to thrive at a local level.

“As our research shows, high streets play a vital role at the heart of communities, so this is a great opportunity for those communities with shortlisted high streets to show their support by placing their votes on the Great British High Street website.”

Falkirk is one of the 28 high streets shortlisted for the Rising Star category, other hopefuls include Aberfoyle Main Street, Kempock Street in Gourock, Lanark High Street, Cowdenbeath High Street, King Street in Castle Douglas and The Square in Kelso.

Winners of the Great British High Street Awards will be announced in November.

Visit www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk for more information.