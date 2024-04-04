Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Delegates from across the country took part in a special event at the town’s Trinity Church as part of a roadshow series aimed at inspiring and influencing the drive to create stronger, more sustainable communities.

They heard about experiences and ideas locally, including a walking tour of the town which highlighted wider regeneration work and hopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Town Centre Living and Investment Roadshow was spearheaded collaboratively by Scotland’s Towns Partnership, Scottish Futures Trust, Architecture and Design Scotland and the Scottish Land Commission.

Delegates at the town centre living roadshow in Trinity Church recently. (Pic: submitted)

Key themes and best practices shared during discussions from the events will be shared with the joint CoSLA and Ministerial National Towns Forum this month.

Kimberley Guthrie, Chief Officer of Scotland’s Towns Partnership, said: “Getting out and about has been an important reminder as to how town centre living can be a major catalyst for positive change.”

Delegates at the Falkirk session included representatives of councils, community organisations architects, town planners and housing associations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mhairi Donaghy, Associate Director at Scottish Futures Trust, said: “Town centre living is a huge part of the future for our town and city centres, creating the power to catalyse other developments in communities.”

Each session focussed on a different topic with the talks in Falkirk focussing on town centre regeneration and the conditions needed for town centre living.

Heather Claridge, Director of Design at Architecture and Design Scotland, said: “We need to have more people living in our town centres to create vibrant environments, but also to live in a more compact and sustainable way.”

A total of 220 people have taken part in the events, which also took in Perth, Paisley and Inverness, with a further session being held online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad