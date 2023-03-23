Icons Sports Bar and Grill in Wooer Street was given permission to add the indoor sports to its licence when Falkirk Council’s licensing board met today (Wednesday).

The licensees also asked for permission to remove a long-standing condition that the venue’s kitchen should be “fully operational and a fully unrestricted food menu available to patrons” from 10 am on a Sunday.

A representative told the board that this was a condition that the landlords had inherited when they acquired the premises and the change would simply bring Sunday into line with the other days of the week.

Icons Sports Bar and Grill in Wooer Street had its requests granted by the licensing board

In reply to a question from Councillor Euan Stainbank, he said that food will be available from noon onwards.