Buon Appetito, at 202 Grahams Road, specialises in Italian groceries, such as pasta, deli meats and cheeses.

Owner Simona Minchella told Falkirk Council’s licensing board when it met on Wednesday that customers who are keen to try Italian recipes often ask her advice on wines and beers that will pair well with the food.

Ms Minchella also offers home cooked dishes that she sells in the shop and her intention is to offered specialities from regions across Italy.

Buon Appetito owner Simona Minchella, centre, with mum Gabriella Minchella and dad Bruno Minchella.

She said she would be bringing the wines and beers over from Italy and explained that having had an occasional licence over the Christmas period had been “a good practice run”.

At that time, Ms Minchella had noticed that many customers were asking for wines from specific areas, so she intends to bring in a small amount of wine from specific areas and then move on.

“Last week I did Sicilly, next week I’m going to do Calabria and as I change the areas I would like to change the wines I pair it with,” she said.

Ms Minchella confirmed the shop is covered by CCTV and has an electric point of sale till in place and she also said staff would be fully trained.

After a site visit by board members, she agreed to move a fridge containing alcohol further away so it would not be accessible to customers.