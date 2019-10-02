Falkirk law firm expands south of the border with London office

A Falkirk-based legal firm has expanded south of the border to cope with the growing demand for its services.

MTM Defence Lawyers now has four offices with its Chancery Lane premises in London joining Wellside Place in Falkirk, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The move comes as the specialist criminal law firm joined the top three of its kind in Scotland.

MTM received at ‘Top Tier’ accreditation in the Legal 500 United Kingdom 2020.

The firm said the opening of the London office has been driven by increasing demand from London-based clients and law firms referring private clients and international clients facing criminal law charges in the Scottish courts to MTM.

These referral cases from other law firms typically emanate from cases involving high-net worth private individuals, international organisations, companies and professionals.

It is currently deriving around ten per cent of its revenue from London-based legal business, and that figure is rising.

The Legal 500 UK is the ‘industry bible’ of the legal profession, and accreditation is based on a lengthy audit process involving assessors from the Legal 500 team and interviews with clients.

Many of MTM’s referred cases come to the firm directly as a result of its accreditation, as well as personal recommendation.

As well as being Tier One for specialist criminal law, it is also ranked as a Tier Two firm for its work in fraud cases.

MTM director and solicitor advocate Neil Hay said: “This is seventh consecutive year in which MTM has been ranked by the Legal 500 UK, and it’s especially pleasing that we are judged to be one of the top three criminal law firms in Scotland, based on independent assessments.

“That is a huge recommendation in terms of client feedback and makes us all deeply aware of how the firm is trusted by clients across the UK and internationally to deliver the best results in all Scottish courts. The opening of our London office is based on the growing number of cases and clients from London and internationally who require our services and our presence in London.”

MTM was founded in 1993.