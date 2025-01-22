Falkirk job seekers can attend health services recruitment event to kick off 2025

By James Trimble
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 13:43 BST
According to the DWP there are vacancies in virtually every sector – from hospitality to health care – in and around the Falkirk area in the first month of 2025.

A DWP Forth Valley’s external relations spokesperson said: “We’re looking forward to another successful year. The priority remains to build excellent partnerships with local businesses, so we can help to fill their vacancies with the right people.

"For jobseekers our work coaches have a range of support on offer including access to training and voluntary work experience. This along with specialist services through the Disability Employment Advisors, can act as a springboard to a new career.”

That new career could come to fruition after attending a Falkirk Health and Social Care event on Thursday, January 30, from 11am to 1pm.

DWP work coaches are looking to help job seekers find the right role for them as 2025 continues (Picture: John Devlin, National World)DWP work coaches are looking to help job seekers find the right role for them as 2025 continues (Picture: John Devlin, National World)
Held in the Go Youth Trust’s new premises in the town’s Bank Street, the event will see recruiting employers and providers in attendance and available to meet with both young people and anyone looking for employment or a pathway into the sector.

The health and social care sector offers a wide range of vacancies, from support workers to hospitality or maintenance.

Training courses are also on offer this month, with job seekers able to learn the ropes in customer service over four days.

The local DWP officers continue to work with local employers to fill their vacancies, using free recruitment support and initiatives like sector based work academies which can include bespoke training to obtain specific certification required by employers.

Employers can e-mail [email protected] to find out more.

