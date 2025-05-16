Falkirk job centres become 'SWAP shops' to help people into employment

An initiative to give job seekers new skills through hands-on workplace is helping people gain employment.

The Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP), as it is known, has Forth Valley area job centres working with employers to help jobseekers gain new skills, build confidence, and, hopefully, secure a job.

SWAPs are designed to help jobseekers gain valuable hands-on experience with an employer, complete industry-specific, short intensive training – which is often accredited – and have a guaranteed job interview with the SWAP employer.

There a number of SWAPs coming up in Forth Valley centres in the coming weeks and months.

The DWP is now offering SWAP training opportunities to job seekers (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

These include an LGV CAT C with GTG training with various employers due to commence at the end of May, customer service training with various employers due to commence from June 2 and health care support worker training with the NHS due to commence in August.

A DWP spokesperson said: “Our SWAPs are open to anyone receiving Universal Credit or Jobseekers Allowance. Many jobseekers who have complete a SWAP have gone onto secure full-time roles with major employers such as Veolia, the Civil Service and employers in the Security Sector.

“During attendance on the SWAP our Jobcentres will pay any travel or childcare costs, any benefit payments are unaffected. Interested jobseekers should speak to their work coach to find out more about any current SWAP opportunities and how to be referred.”

These initiatives come as the DWP reports an increase in the claimant count for Falkirk – which for the month of April shows a one per cent increase on the “all ages” group in comparison to this time last year.

