Falkirk Irn Bru lovers could see supplies dwindle as strikes begin at AG Barr

Now based in Cumbernauld, AG Barr was initially founded in Falkirk in 1875 by Robert Barr, who started producing and selling aerated waters – or soft drinks as we know them today.

According to the union Unite, supplies of the firm’s most famous product – Irn Bru – will be impacted by a series of one-day strikes at the firm’s distribution centre.

The union represents truck and shunter drivers who it says are “essential to the supply of the company’s world-renowned products including Irn Bru”

Union bosses say supplies of Irn Bru could be impacted by a series of one-day strikes (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

Friday’s 24-hour stoppage is the first of nine – with the final stoppage ending on October 6 – while a continuous ban on overtime also came into effect this week.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “AG Barr can afford to pay its truck and shunter drivers far more than the penny-pinching pay cut currently on offer. The

drivers are absolutely essential to supplies, including Irn-Bru.

"The company is cash rich with £52.9m chilling in the bank. We will back our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

AG Barr stated it was disappointed by the decision of 11 of its Scottish based HGV1 drivers to take industrial action, adding it made a pay offer that was “fair and competitive”.