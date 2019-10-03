Falkirk Indian restaurant to make way for Monterey Jack’s gourmet burger eatery

Gourmet burger lovers could be in for a spook-tacular surprise as an American-style restaurant is to open in Falkirk in time for Halloween.

Monterey Jack’s, which has branches in Stirling, Glasgow, Perth and elsewhere, has announced it will soon be moving into the town and taking over from the Bukharah Indian restaurant, formerly La Banca, in Vicar Street.

Although an exact date has yet to be confirmed, a spokesperson for Monterey Jack’s told The Falkirk Herald the restaurant should be open for business “around Halloween”.

Offering multile award-winning burgers and a range of cocktails, Monterey Jack’s prides itself on being, in the restaurant’s own words, “passionate about great food and drinks AND great service”.

For more information, search for ‘Monterey Jack’s Falkirk’ on Facebook.