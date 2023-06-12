Jewellers H.Samuel operated out of unit 26, opposite the Costa cafe, but on Sunday there were signs up saying the branch was now closed and the nearest alternative was the company’s store in Livingston.

People could be seen in the store doing an inventory of the stock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jewellers, part of Signet Jewellers which also has the Ernest Jones brand, has been a mainstay of the town centre for decades. Prior to moving into the shopping centre, it operated from premises in Kirk Wynd.

H. Samuel has closed its Falkirk store

After the 2020 lockdown the company announced that 82 of its stores would not reopen – around 17 per cent of it’s UK branches and 150 in North America. However, the store in Falkirk did reopen to customers.