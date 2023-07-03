Falkirk housing and support organisation rewarded for improving the life of its service users

Sarah Smith, CEO of LinkLiving, said: “I am absolutely delighted LinkLiving has been recognised nationally through winning this prestigious award. It is fabulous to see

our staff and our programs, which improve the lives of those who we support, gain this fantastic recognition.

"I’m also hugely grateful to our dedicated volunteers and fundraisers who tirelessly ensure LinkLiving thrives so it can support those who

LinkLiving staff take home the Best Practice Champion of the Year Award (Picture: Submitted)

desperately need our services.”

One of the initiatives highlighted in LinkLiving’s submission for the awards is the Help on Managing Everything (HoME) project, which came into being after Link

housing officers identified a variety of issues tenants struggle with and which required a more supportive and flexible programme.

Working together with housing teams, LinkLiving project workers provide needs-led intensive housing management assistance, enabling tenants to better maintain their