News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Falkirk housing and support organisation rewarded for improving the life of its service users

Falkirk’s LinkLiving has won the tenant advisory service TPAS Best Practice Champion of the Year award for its continued commitment to improving lives.
By James Trimble
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:26 BST

Sarah Smith, CEO of LinkLiving, said: “I am absolutely delighted LinkLiving has been recognised nationally through winning this prestigious award. It is fabulous to see

our staff and our programs, which improve the lives of those who we support, gain this fantastic recognition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’m also hugely grateful to our dedicated volunteers and fundraisers who tirelessly ensure LinkLiving thrives so it can support those who

LinkLiving staff take home the Best Practice Champion of the Year Award (Picture: Submitted)LinkLiving staff take home the Best Practice Champion of the Year Award (Picture: Submitted)
LinkLiving staff take home the Best Practice Champion of the Year Award (Picture: Submitted)
Most Popular

desperately need our services.”

One of the initiatives highlighted in LinkLiving’s submission for the awards is the Help on Managing Everything (HoME) project, which came into being after Link

housing officers identified a variety of issues tenants struggle with and which required a more supportive and flexible programme.

Working together with housing teams, LinkLiving project workers provide needs-led intensive housing management assistance, enabling tenants to better maintain their

homes and settle into communities.

Related topics:Sarah SmithFalkirk