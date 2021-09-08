Falkirk house builder shortlisted for three awards

Ochilview Developments is up for recognition in three categories in the Herald Property Awards for Scotland 2021.

Two are in the Best Family Home category, with a three bedroom detached villa nominated at The Potteries in Larbert, together with at three bedroom villa at The View, Edward Avenue, also in Larbert.

Ochilview has also been shortlisted for Best Apartment, for its two bedroom apartment at The Potteries - a development named after renowned local artist, Barbara Davidson.

Ochilview is shortlisted in three categories

Chris Morris comments, joint managing director, said: “This is fantastic news for us.

“Events like this, recognising excellence in what we do, mark a return to normality for our industry which was severely affected by the pandemic at a time of great housing demand.

“We’re delighted to have received a total of three shortlistings in categories which directly judge these villas and apartments which we have built with real care and attention to detail.

