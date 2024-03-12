Falkirk High Street set to become a world of wizardry and wonder as it hosts its first ever Enchanted Market
A celebration of creativity and community, organised by Falkirk Delivers in collaboration with The Lonely Broomstick and Visit Falkirk, the family friendly event on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, promises a magical and enjoyable experience for all.
Set against the backdrop of the Steeple, the market will invite visitors to step into a world of wizardry and wonder, to explore a diverse array of stalls featuring unique treasures crafted by small makers and artisans. From handmade trinkets to artisanal goods, each offering is sure to pique your interest.
However the event is not only about the stalls, visitors should prepare to be dazzled by a variety of entertainment.
There’s a chance to enjoy face painting, participate in the fancy dress competition for both adults and children and marvel at cosplayers as they roam the streets. There will also be captivating performances from Project Theatre and Arria Music on the High Street.
Stilt walkers will add an extra touch of whimsy to the festivities.
And what’s an adventure without a taste of magic? Delight your senses with a sip of Hot Buttery Beer, and perhaps even discover your own wand at one of the stalls – or maybe the wand will choose you.
The Enchanted Market will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 and it looks set to be a memorable experience.
For more information and to keep up to date with the latest information on the market, follow Falkirk Delivers and The Lonely Broomstick on social media.