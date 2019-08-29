Falkirk hair salon makes final cut for top award

A Falkirk hairdressers has proved it’s a cut above the rest by being the only salon in the district chosen as a finalist in this year’s Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards (SHABAs).

HAIR on Manor Street is one of just eight salons across Scotland in the running for the coveted Best Hair Salon title, having been selected out of 130 salons nationwide.

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on Sunday, September 8.

Salon owner Sarah-Jayne Hughes said she was “over the moon” that HAIR had made the final.

“The whole team is so excited. All 11 of us are going to the awards ceremony and we can’t wait.

“Even just to get this far is amazing but obviously it would be fantastic to win too!

“I’m so grateful to everyone who voted for us and want to say a big thank you to all of our loyal clients, some of whom I’ve had for 20 years.

“Thanks also to the whole team at HAIR for all their hard work and dedication. We love what we do and are more of a family than work colleagues as we all get on so well together and I think that shows as people always comment on the fact there’s such a good vibe in the salon.

“We all take a real pride in working together to look after our clients and make them feel special.”

Other local businesses to reach the finals of SHABA are Pretty Please in Bainsford for Best Nail Bar and Pretty Nails by Betty in Falkirk.