Falkirk Gateway: Another planning application lodged for massive development near Falkirk Stadium
Fintry Estates Ltd and Hargreaves Property Ventures Ltd lodged the proposal of application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday for a mixed use development on land at Falkirk Gateway to the north west of Falkirk Stadium, Grangemouth Road, Falkirk.
The proposal includes residential properties, a hotel, shops, drive through restaurants and a public house.
This is the latest application in the much anticipated Falkirk Gateway development – a £100 million project which has been in the pipeline for a number of years.
Back in June those behind the project said a planning application for the 27-acre site is only months away.
The Falkirk Gateway initiative would deliver new homes, offices, food outlets and shops which developers say will support the ongoing regeneration and development of Falkirk over the coming years.
Earlier this year Duncan McEwan, Fintry Estates director, said: he was proud to invest in the area and contribute to “another significant chapter in the town’s long and illustrious history”.