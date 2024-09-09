Falkirk garage launches finance assist scheme to help customers with cost of living crisis

D&G Autocare has launched two initiatives to help customers with the cost of living crisis.

A Falkirk garage is doing all it can to help customers out as the cost of living crisis and other economic issues continue to cause concerns.

D&G Autocare has recently introduced a finance assist scheme enabling customers who successfully apply to pay their autocare bills in four interest-free instalments.

Pete Wood, operations director at D&G Autocare which now has 18 garages across the UK, said: “We are pleased to be able to introduce this scheme which will make it easier for customers to spraed the cost of paying for vital car maintenance and servicing.

"Customers can easily apply for payment assist online on our site. If they have any queries in doing so, simply ask one of our helpful branch managers, and they will chat you through on how to apply.

“With many other business sectors offering similar schemes to consumers, we wanted to be able to help.

“Rising costs everywhere are of huge concern to senior citizens, to young motorists, families, and many sectors of society.

“We encourage every motorist to look after their vehicles properly – safety is always paramount – but particularly those on lower incomes who have to rely on their cars for work or health reasons are the ones we don’t want to see slip through the net.”

At the time an invoice is issued, customers using D&G Payment Assist will pay 25 per cent of that bill straight away, followed by three equal monthly payments which are both interest-free and fee free.

D&G has also introduced a VIP Membership Scheme which offers exclusive offers and discounts to its members.

For more information visit www.dandgautocare.co.uk.