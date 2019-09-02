Falkirk frozen food store closing doors for good

Falkirk town centre will be losing another major business in a matter of weeks when a food store shuts its doors for the last time.

Iceland Foods confirmed this morning its branch in Callendar Square Shopping Centre would be closing on Saturday, November 16.

It stated this was the same date as the expiry of their lease at the premises.

The company had not given any details on the number of employees who would be losing their job as a result of the closure or how many, if any, were transferring to other Iceland branches.

Following November 16, the nearest Iceland store to Falkirk will be Grangemouth’s York Square branch. There is also a store in Glasgow Road, Denny.