Falkirk four star hotel offering a post Valentine's Day treat to loving couples

A hotel spokesperson said: “Wedding experts believe there is no better way to fall in love with a wedding venue than to visit first hand, that’s why the Inchyra Hotel and Spa is inviting newly engaged couples to experience the magic for themselves at its Valentine’s wedding showcase.

“On Sunday, February 26 and on March 12 and March 18, couples can tour the wedding venue, view multiple room setups and meet with the venue’s expert wedding team to discuss possibilities for their big day.

"Selected open days also include local recommended suppliers to spark inspiration as wedding planning begins, from florists and wedding cake makers to entertainment providers and more.”

The Valentine wedding open days will take place at the at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel

Emma Benson, weddings marketing manager for Macdonald Hotels and Resorts, added: “Our specialist wedding coordinators can support couples on every step of their wedding journey from venue hire, catering and entertainment to personal touches.

"With years of experience, they have delivered on many traditional or more unique requests for couples, but it all begins with finding the venue to tie the knot.

“Our open days are the ideal opportunity to ask those burning questions to the experts and truly visualise the set-up from day to night as the perfect backdrop of your wedding.”

Advance booking is recommended for the open days.