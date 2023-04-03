News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk food lovers will soon be able to enjoy a taste of the Caribbean

The wonderful flavours for Jamaican and Caribbean cuisine will be filling the air – and stomachs – at Callendar Square Shopping Centre this month.

By James Trimble
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:11 BST

Brina’s Jamaican Kitchen will be opening in the cafe unit on Level 2 of the centre on Saturday, April 8.

To make the occasion Brina will be holding a special launch event from 3pm, featuring live entertainment and a buffet from 4pm to 7pm with free samples of some of the tasty dishes customers can expect to enjoy.

Owner Brina is a Jamaican singer-songwriter and businesswoman who moved to Scotland in 2010 and the Falkirk area in 2018. She has been operating her own Jamaican cuisine catering company, Brina's Jamaican Kitchen, from her home in Stenhousemuir.

Brina's Jamaican Kitchen will be opening for business in Callander Square
Over the last few years she has earned a dedicated following of loyal customers which has enabled her to expand the business and open Brina’s Jamaican Kitchen.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

