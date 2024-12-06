Falkirk folk sink their teeth into tasty treats as Via Barracuda chip shop opens in town centre

By James Trimble
Published 6th Dec 2024, 10:20 BST
A brand new chip shop has opened its doors and is alread tantalising the taste buds of hungry folk in Falkirk town centre.

Last December Tani Cota’s application to change the use of the premises at 9 and 10 Newmarket Street, Falkirk from a cafe to a hot foot takeaway was granted by Falkirk Council planners.

Mr Cota, a member of the well-known Barracuda fish an chip shop family – which has a branch in Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness – has now opened Via Barracuda for business and people have already been sampling fish and chips, pizzas, pasta dishes and other delicacies.

Falkirk Delivers officially welcomed the new business, which opened on Wednesday night, with an online greeting.

Via Barracuda opened on Wednesday and is already making waves with Falkirk's foodies (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The post stated: “We're excited to welcome Via Barracuda to Falkirk Town Centre. Good luck on your opening night Tani and team.”

People are already loving the new addition to the town centre, with one customer stating: “We were there last night. Food and service were fantastic.”

