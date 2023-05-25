Organised by Social Enterprise Scotland, the awards celebrate the work and impact of social enterprises across the country.

Categories include Social Enterprise of the Year Scotland Award, One to Watch Award, Buy Social – Market Builder Award, Health and Social Care Award, Environmental Social Enterprise Award and Social Enterprise Employee Champion Award.

Three new categories are being added this year – Building Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Justice Award, Tech for Good Award and Social Enterprise Volunteer Champion Award.

Last year's Social Enterprise of the Year Award was won by the Hey Girls company which helps fight period poverty

Kim Wallace, director of membership and policy at Social Enterprise Scotland, said: “Scotland’s social enterprises are building a stronger, fairer, and more just society from the ground up.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, October 26.

Applications are open until Monday July 3.