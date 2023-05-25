News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk firms can now enter 2023 Social Enterprise Awards Scotland

The Social Enterprise Awards Scotland 2023 is now open for applications from companies which go above and beyond to support communities and make a positive impact on the environment.
By James Trimble
Published 25th May 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:29 BST

Organised by Social Enterprise Scotland, the awards celebrate the work and impact of social enterprises across the country.

Categories include Social Enterprise of the Year Scotland Award, One to Watch Award, Buy Social – Market Builder Award, Health and Social Care Award, Environmental Social Enterprise Award and Social Enterprise Employee Champion Award.

Three new categories are being added this year – Building Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Justice Award, Tech for Good Award and Social Enterprise Volunteer Champion Award.

Last year's Social Enterprise of the Year Award was won by the Hey Girls company which helps fight period povertyLast year's Social Enterprise of the Year Award was won by the Hey Girls company which helps fight period poverty
Kim Wallace, director of membership and policy at Social Enterprise Scotland, said: “Scotland’s social enterprises are building a stronger, fairer, and more just society from the ground up.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, October 26.

Applications are open until Monday July 3.

Visit the website for more information.

