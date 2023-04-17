News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk firms can learn a thing or two at the Skills for Business Roadshow

The Open University (OU) in Scotland is bringing a Skills for Business Roadshow to Falkirk this weekon the 21 April offering advice, business insight and potential funding for training to businesses in the area.

By James Trimble
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 14:41 BST

The event takes place at Falkirk Stadium from 9am to 11am on Friday, April 21 and is an opportunity for employers to gain valuable insights and learn about training offered by the OU.

SMEs can access upskilling and reskilling opportunities at little to no cost for both individuals and businesses through a vast array of courses.

Through the Scottish Government’s Flexible Workforce Development Fund (FWDF), SMEs can receive OU training grants of up to £5000 to support the upskilling and

The event will take place at Falkirk StadiumThe event will take place at Falkirk Stadium
reskilling of existing staff, while larger employers in the private, public and third sectors can also tap into training up to the value of £15,000.

David Allen, OU Scotland senior partnerships manager, said: “We look forward to welcoming employers and businesses across the Forth Valley region to our event in

Falkirk and sharing with you the incredible opportunities available to help your organisation thrive. 

“We can also share with you the funding opportunities you could draw on to develop skills to support your business grow, supporting you and your employees. 

We can sign you up on the day to allow you to benefit from this opportunity.” 

Lynn Harris, of Forth Valley Chamber, added: “Access to the funding and grants will be invaluable and help with decreasing the skills gaps we are seeing more of now post-Covid and Brexit.”

Visit the website for more information.

Related topics:ScotlandFalkirkSMEsDavid AllenScottish Government