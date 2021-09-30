Falkirk firm creates uniforms for COP26 volunteers

Lion Safety, based in Callendar Business Park, supplied the uniforms and have pledged to plant a tree for every volunteer uniform provided, through a partnership with environmental charity One Tree Planted.

The stylish, but practical and comfortable, uniforms are made from recycled and sustainable fabrics.

Suitable for this chilly time of year, the clothing includes insulated jackets, soft shell jackets, fleeces, trousers, hoodies, polo shirts, gloves, a backpack and a warm hat.

The uniforms for the volunteers for Glasgow's COP26 event were created by Falkirk firm Lion Safety

It is hoped wearing them will instil a sense of pride in the team of volunteers as they provide visitors and delegates with a warm welcome to Glasgow. .

The uniforms will be delivered within the volunteer backpacks, to ensure they are free of plastic packaging. Each volunteer will also receive a commemorative recycled tag stating that a tree has been planted in their honour.

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: “Seeing our volunteers together in their uniforms is a milestone moment in our volunteer programme. These colourful and sustainable uniforms officially signify the volunteers’ place within this hugely significant global event and I’m sure they are all extremely excited to get started.”

Volunteers show off the eco-friendly uniforms created by Falkirk firm Lion Safety

COP26 will take place at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow between 31 October – 12 November 2021, bringing together world leaders, heads of state, climate experts and campaigners to agree coordinated action to tackle the climate emergency.

