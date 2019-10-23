Falkirk FC and Falkirk Delivers team up for events to boost town centre

Kicking off a new partnership programme of events are football club Falkirk FC and Falkirk Delivers.

The link up aims to keep the Westfield-based club connected to Falkirk town centre, including those living and working there.

First event of this season will be when players, including club captain Gregor Buchanan and striker Conor Sammon, join Santa Claus for the Falkirk Christmas lights switch on Sunday, November 17 at 6pm.

Thousands of people turn out for this popular event – note the changed time this year – and the team members said they were delighted to be taking part as the town launches its festive celebrations.

Looking ahead to 2020, on Saturday, February 22 when Falkirk play host to Montrose, they partners will run Beat the Blues with the Bairns. They will encourage fans attending the game to visit the town centre both pre and post-match to take advantage of offers that businesses will be offering on the day.

Falkirk Delivers will also be supporting a number of adverts within the match programmes, informing everyone of what’s on offer within the town centre.

Also planned for Saturday, March 21 is Tickets for the Town match day event.

Similar to its popular initiative Tickets for Schools, where every home game a local school is given free tickets and t-shirts, as well as being transported by bus to the match, it will give away tickets to every business in Falkirk town centre BID area.

Kieran Koszary, Falkirk FC’s commercial director, said: “As a football club we are aware of our responsibilities to the town and we are delighted to be working with Falkirk Delivers on a number of initiatives which we hope will stimulate footfall and benefit the town centre as a whole as well as our fans.”

Sarah Winters, assistant BID manager, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Falkirk Football Club again this season. We are confident that this partnership and the events organised will benefit our community, town centre businesses and those attending match days.”

For more information contact info@falkirkdelivers.com.