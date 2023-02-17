Falkirk family firm marks 65th year with £1 million investment and new name

John Jenkins and Son, an ambitious third-generation family business based in Redding and specialising in steel fabrication for the housebuilding and construction industries, has doubled its turnover to some £4 million in just four years, providing top-quality precision steel for UK housebuilders and contract work for Falkirk Council.

The firm believes the time is right to go for growth.

Managing Director Jonny Jenkins said: “Business has never been better thanks to the huge push on housebuilding.”

John Jenkins and Son - now known as Jenkins Fabrications - marks its 65th year

Thanks to the £1 million investment, the company – which currently employs 28 people, will more than double the size of its 15,000 sq ft workshop, introduce new

technology, upgrade its IT systems, and start a new programme of staff training and development.

To mark this expansion it is also carrying out a re-brand of the business, changing the name to Jenkins Fabrications.

The last year has been an extremely successful one for the company, as it captured the Scottish Engineering President’s Award for excellence.

Blacksmith John Jenkins started the business in Redding in 1958 in a small garage workshop. Son Hugh developed the business from 1976 and grandson Jonny became involved in 2010. He now runs the business along with his wife Shona.

Jonny Said: “We're a successful family business with family values which means we care passionately about our people, some of whom have been with us for over thirty years. Some started as apprentices many years ago and are now running their own departments which I think is tremendous.

Shona added: “I am so excited about the changes we are making which will secure our future and that of our employees. We’re adapting, innovating and renewing because our vision is to build our client base and develop the type of work we can offer our clients in Scotland and beyond.

“Our aim is to become the best steel fabricators for the UK house building and construction industries.”