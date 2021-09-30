Falkirk family butcher wins contract to supply superstore with sausages

Malcolm Allan has manufactured quality Scottish meat products since 1954 when it opened a family butcher shop in Bonnybridge and has been supplying Asda for 30 years.

While the company has grown – now employing 140 people – it remains a traditional family butchers’ business, with Malcolm’s sons still involved in the day to day running.

Malcolm Allan director Gordon Allan said: “We always aim to provide unique and tasty meats for families across the country and these pairings with MacKay’s Dundee Marmalade and Arran Mustard have allowed us to deliver two truly unique Scottish sausages.

Gordon Allan hand delivers his firm's new product to Asda

“Asda shoppers can make a real occasion out of dinner with these sausages, and we hope they try both the flavours.”

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager, added: ““We have a great working relationship with Malcolm Allan and the addition to our shelves of Malcolm Allan Gold Label Pork Sausage with MacKay’s Dundee Marmalade and Malcolm Allan Gold Label Pork Sausage with Arran Mustard is something really special for our shoppers.

“Malcolm Allan has brought an innovative and locally sourced product to Asda customers who now more than ever appreciate the provenance of their food.”

Malcolm Allan Gold Label Pork Sausage with MacKay’s Dundee Marmalade are now available in 49 stores and Malcolm Allan Gold Label Pork Sausage with Arran Mustard are available in 56 stores across Scotland.

