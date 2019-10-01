Falkirk fabrics store Remnant Kings closes its doors for good

The curtains have sadly closed for a final time at a Falkirk fabrics store.

Remnant Kings in Cow Wynd shut its doors for good on Saturday after more than 30 years in the town.

Remnant Kings in Cow Wynd, Falkirk closed for the last time on Saturday. Picture: Michael Gillen

The business has cited a change in “consumer shopping habits” as the reason for the closure.

However, the Remnant Kings premises in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Hamilton are to remain open.

A statement published on the company’s website reads: “We would like to thank all our customers over the years for their custom.

“Our full range of products and our made-to-measure curtain and blind service are available in our Glasgow and Edinburgh stores and for all enquries we can be contacted at our head office on 0141 221 6484 or by email to hello@remnantkings.co.uk.”

A spokeswoman told The Falkirk Herald: “We will be consolidating our bricks and mortar operations across our flagship Glasgow store on Howard Street, Edinburgh store on Bonnington Road and our Hamilton store on Cadzow Street.

“As consumer shopping habits change, we remain focused on exploring new opportunities to elevate the Remnant Kings shopping experience, and our flagship Howard Street store will soon be undergoing a makeover to create an easier-to-shop and more inspirational store format, offering our customers the biggest choice of curtains, blinds, wallpaper, home accessories plus a full range of dress-making and haberdashery.

“As we review future investment options, we look forward to continuing our growth in Scotland and building our online offering with a more interactive and functional website, which now has even more choice than ever before.”