Falkirk exotic pet shop Racks 4 Reptiles is on the move
A popular exotic pet store has moved from one end of the town to the other – and is looking forward to welcoming its customers to its new premises.
Racks 4 Reptiles was in Cockburn Street but is now at the opposite end of the High Street area at 5-7 East Bridge Street, close to the band stand.
Run by George Struthers, Racks 4 Reptiles has been open in Falkirk for four years now and in 2022 was named the Pet Reptile Specialist of the Year category in the Prestige Awards Scotland.
George has had an interest in animals – especially reptiles – for years and he started off owning a bearded dragon and now has a wide range of exotic pets, including the massive Burmese python Larry – a real “gentle giant” – and a rare six-foot long green iguana.
Racks 4 Reptiles stocks a variety of exotic animals along with any equipment needed to care for your pet – also providing a range of services including boarding, event hire and more.
They also offer encounter experiences, where people can come and spend some time with the animals.
As well as offering expert advice and the best possible service and products to exotic pet owners in the area, George believes Racks 4 Reptile’s other mission is to show people what these amazing animals are really like and get rid of misconceptions some may have.
He said: “We want to get people involved with the reptiles and show them they are not as scary as they look. People love them when they meet them and realise they all have their own wee characters."