Racks 4 Reptiles was in Cockburn Street but is now at the opposite end of the High Street area at 5-7 East Bridge Street, close to the band stand.

Run by George Struthers, Racks 4 Reptiles has been open in Falkirk for four years now and in 2022 was named the Pet Reptile Specialist of the Year category in the Prestige Awards Scotland.

George has had an interest in animals – especially reptiles – for years and he started off owning a bearded dragon and now has a wide range of exotic pets, including the massive Burmese python Larry – a real “gentle giant” – and a rare six-foot long green iguana.

Racks 4 Reptiles owner George Struthers with Larry the Burmese python

Racks 4 Reptiles stocks a variety of exotic animals along with any equipment needed to care for your pet – also providing a range of services including boarding, event hire and more.

They also offer encounter experiences, where people can come and spend some time with the animals.

As well as offering expert advice and the best possible service and products to exotic pet owners in the area, George believes Racks 4 Reptile’s other mission is to show people what these amazing animals are really like and get rid of misconceptions some may have.