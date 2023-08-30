News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk estate agent at centre of latest Behind the Business video

The story behind a local estate agent is told in a new video.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Aug 2023, 07:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 07:28 BST
Lyndsay Ogg, owner of NEST Estate Agency in Falkirk.Lyndsay Ogg, owner of NEST Estate Agency in Falkirk.
Lyndsay Ogg, owner of NEST Estate Agency in Falkirk.

The latest episode of Falkirk Delivers’ successful ‘Behind the Business’ video series focuses on Lyndsay Ogg, the entrepreneur behind the town’s NEST Estate Agency.

It follows Lyndsay’s career journey, from her beginnings in a major house-building firm to identifying a market gap for a more client-centred approach in estate agency. She realised that clients needed an agent motivated not only by the property but also by the individual circumstances behind each sale, leading to the foundation of NEST.

Lyndsay says one of the most rewarding aspects of her job is calling clients to inform them of the value achieved for their property and hearing their delight and joy at the other end of the line.

The ‘Behind the Business’ videos aim to uplift the business community by showcasing local business success stories.

Related topics:Falkirk