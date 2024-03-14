Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The initiative run by Falkirk Council in partnership with Falkirk Delivers follows the success of a pilot project in Falkirk town centre which received a positive response.

The videos will be designed to showcase the diverse range of businesses and attractions in the towns, emphasising the importance of shopping locally and supporting the community.

The project, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, will focus on the communities of Denny, Stenhousemuir, Grangemouth and Bo’ness.

The initiative will feature Grangemouth.

Elaine Grant, BID manager at Falkirk Delivers, believes the initiative will be of benefit to the towns and the businesses in them, noting the vast array of offerings in local town centres are often overlooked by residents.

She said: “This is an excellent opportunity for people to discover and appreciate the value of shopping locally.

“The promotional videos will be actively shared on social media platforms, and it is hoped that local businesses will also engage in sharing them to reach a wider audience.

“The aim is to bring attention to the variety of businesses and services available in the Falkirk district towns, reinforcing the message to ‘shop local’ and adopt a ‘use it or lose it’ approach to the vitality and sustainability of these businesses and the local economy.”

Stenhousemuir town centre is one of the four towns in the district to be part of the series of 'Rediscover' videos.