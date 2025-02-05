Falkirk district venues shortlisted in the Scottish Hotel and Accommodation Awards 2025

Four Falkirk district hotels have been shortlisted in the Scottish Hotel and Accommodation Awards 2025.

The awards, which are in their second year, aim to shine a spotlight on the very best of the Scottish hotel industry.

The local hotels making the shortlist for the finals of the awards this year include Powfoulis Manor Hotel which is in the running for the Hotel of the Year (Central) Award and The Grange Manor Hotel in Grangemouth in the Independent Hotel of the Year (Central) category.

Glenskirlie House and Castle in Bonnybridge is shortlisted for Romantic Hotel of the Year and the Macdonald Inchyra Grange is up for Conference Hotel of the Year.

Three of the Falkirk district hotels to have been shortlisted in the Scottish Hotel and Accommodation Awards 2025.

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony in Glasgow on March 31.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “We’re proud to showcase the remarkable talent and exceptional standards within Scotland’s hotel industry.

“The people shortlisted for these awards have consistently demonstrated excellence, innovation, and dedication in their respective categories, setting the benchmark for quality and service within the hotel industry.

“We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”