Falkirk district TSB branches avoid closure

Branches of TSB across the Falkirk district have escaped the bank’s latest round of closures.

Earlier this week the bank revealed 82 branches will shut next year, but the full list of those earmarked for closure which was released today does not include any of those locally.

There were 17 Scottish branches included, but Falkirk, Grangemouth and Bo’ness were not on the list.

The closures form part of a plan to make £100m of cost cuts by 2022 and could affect up to 370 jobs.

Robin Bulloch, customer banking director at TSB, said: “We will fully support customers through this transition.

“We realise this is difficult news for our branch partners and will do everything to support those affected to offer voluntary redundancies and redeploy as many people as we can to other roles.”

The full list of Scottish closures was: Barrhead (April), Glasgow - Govan), Bishopbriggs, Milngavie, Dunbar, Portobello, Jedburgh, Kinross (all May), Tain, Uddingston (both June), Edinburgh - Clerk Street, Carluke, Brechin. Dumbarton). Clarkston (July), Edinburgh - Morningside, Wishaw (September).