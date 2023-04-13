Falkirk district taxi company celebrates community win at prestigious awards

The Express Taxis team are delighted to have won the award.

Express Taxis won the Community Award at the awards ceremony held in Glasgow last month.

The Scottish Passenger Transport Awards celebrate the hard work and dedication of those working within the passenger transport industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at Express Taxis are “delighted” to have won the award.

The family run business, which has cars covering all of Falkirk district, was started in 1959 by Thomas Fleming and is still being run today by his daughter, son-in-law James Buchanan and his brother Andrew Buchanan.

James said: “We have been serving the Falkirk community for over 65 years.

This award is voted for by the public and it’s wonderful for our whole team to be recognised for their hard work and commitment to Falkirk district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As well as being a pillar of the community, we have been upgrading our fleet to hybrid and electric vehicles.

“Not only are we Falkirk districts largest taxi fleet but now the districts largest operator of fully Electric vehicles showing that we care just as much about the environment as we do our customers and community."

The firm’s dedicated staff, who have over 120 years combined service, attended the awards ceremony.